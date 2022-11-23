Thane, Nov 23 (PTI) The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Wednesday crossed the Rs 500 crore-mark in tax collection so far this financial year, a civic official said.

During the corresponding period last year, the tax collection amount was Rs 350 crore, the civic body said in a release.

Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar said the tax collection so far this year has been Rs 502.12 crore and the maximum collection of Rs 173.98 crore came from the Majiwada-Manpada ward.

"Even though the TMC's tax collection has crossed the Rs 500 crore-mark, a number of tax payers have not paid the tax so far and they should do it on priority," he said.

