Jaipur, Nov 23: In a shocking incident, a 'tantrik' poured 50 tubes of superglue on a naked couple before killing them brutally. The bodies of the couple were found in the Kela Bawdi forest area in Udaipur district last week.

The police, who arrested the 52-year-old tantrik on Monday, said on Wednesday that as per the accused, the deceased man was chasing his daughter for which he wanted to teach him a lesson. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Tantrik Rapes 21-Year-Old Girl on Pretext of Improving Her Exam Scores; Arrested.

The police are verifying the tantrik's version of the chain of events.

The mutilated bodies have been identified as Rahul Meena (32), a government school teacher, and Sonu Kanwar (31). The bodies were found in the Kela Bawdi forest area under the Gogunda police station limits.

The deceased were having an illicit affair, said Superintendent of Police, Vikas Kumar.

Around 200 people have been questioned so far in connection with the case, and CCTV footages from 50 nearby locations are being scanned, the SP said.

The tantrik has been identified as Bhalesh Kumar, who reportedly confessed to the double-murder during interrogation. Rajasthan Shocker: Udaipur Sorcerer Asks Couple in Extramarital Affair To Have Sex in Front of Him; Pours Feviquick, Kills Them.

The tantrik poured superglue on the couple when they were in a compromising position.

In their attempts to pull away from each other, their skin got ripped and they sustained injuries in their private parts. At this point, Kumar killed them by slitting the man's throat and stabbing the woman to death.

The police said that Kumar's aim was to kill them while they were in a compromising position, so that when people find their bodies, fingers of suspicion are not pointed at him.

