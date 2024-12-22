Thane, Dec 22 (PTI) Police have registered a case against a 49-year-old person for allegedly making children work as labourers in his company premises in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Sunday.

Personnel of the labour, women and child welfare departments and local police on Friday raided four shops owned by the person who ran a packaging company at Vehale village in Bhiwandi area here.

The raiding team found eight minor girls and a boy engaged in packing electronic goods at the premises, the official from Narpoli police station said.

An FIR was registered against the company owner under provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, he said.

