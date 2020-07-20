Thane, Jul 20 (PTI) Thane district reported 1,585 COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the count to 69,190, while 35 deaths during the day increased the toll to 1,927, an official said.

Kalyan accounted for 427 of the day's cases, its caseload now the highest in the district at 16,334, while Thane's count increased by 255 to reach 16,028, he said.

Navi Mumbai was nearing the 12000-mark with 286 cases on Tuesday taking its coronavirus count to 11,712, the official said.

Among the 35 deaths were that of a 61-year-old doctor and a 79-year-old banker, officials said.

A total of 333 cases on Monday took Palghar's count past the 12000-mark to 12,073, while the death toll increased by one to touch 218.

