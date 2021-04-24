Thane, Apr 24 (PTI) Thane district in Maharashtra reported 5,092 new coronavirus positive cases, which pushed its infection tally to 4,41,184, an official said on Saturday.

These cases were reported on Friday, he said.

As the virus claimed the lives of 56 patients during the day, the death toll in the district has reached 7,186.

Its COVID-19 mortality rate is now 1.63 per cent, he added.

In neighboring Palghar district, the infection tally has mounted to 74,669 and death toll to 1,415, another official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)