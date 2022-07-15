Thane, Jul 15 (PTI) Thane district in Maharashtra has reported 168 new coronavirus positive cases, which took its overall infection count to 7,32,105, a health official said on Friday.

With this addition, there are now 1,518 active cases in the district, he said.

The death toll rose by one to reach 11,918, while the recovery count stood at 7,18,623, the official added.

