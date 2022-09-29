Thane, Sep 29 (PTI) As many as 55 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking its tally of infections to 7,44,961, a health official said on Thursday.

Also Read | Google Pixel 7 Listed on Amazon With Pricing: Report.

With the addition of the latest numbers on Wednesday, the district currently has 364 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

Also Read | Lucknow Woman Banker Duped of Rs 73,000 by Prospective ‘Groom’ On Matrimonial Site.

The death toll in Thane remained unchanged at 11,962.

The recovery count has reached 7,33,347, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)