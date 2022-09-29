Google, the global tech giant, will launch the Pixel 7 Series on October 6, 2022. The Pixel 7 Series will comprise Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro models. Ahead of the launch, the vanilla model has been listed on the Amazon US website with the pricing. The Amazon listing has now been taken down but a known YouTuber who goes by the name of Brandon Lee was quick to capture the screenshot of the same and shared the listing on his Twitter account. Google’s Pixel 7 Pro Likely To Come With Minor Upgrades.

According to the leaked Amazon listing, Google Pixel 7 will be priced at $599.99 (approximately Rs 48,987) for the 128GB storage model. It is important to note that this pricing could only be a placeholder set by the e-commerce giant rather than the actual price.

Amazon US Listing (Photo Credits: Brandon Lee)

As per previous leaks, the base model of the Pixel 7 Series will retail at $599, whereas the Pro model will cost $899. The pricing of the vanilla model is in line with the Amazon listing. Google Pixel 7 will be offered in three colours - snow white, obsidian black and lemongrass. The Pixel 7 Pro is said to come with a 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO display, a 2nd-gen Tensor chipset, a 50MP triple rear camera setup and more.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 29, 2022 09:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).