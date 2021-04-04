Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 4 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader O Panneerselvam on Sunday said Thanga Tamil Selvan, who joined Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) ahead of the state assembly polls is the biggest 'rajdhrohi' (traitor).

Speaking to ANI, Panneerselvam said, "Thanga Tamil Selvan was with AIADMK primarily. It is AIADMK that gave him positions and respect. Now he is with DMK. Earlier he was with AMMK. This itself proves he is the biggest 'rajdhrohi' (traitor). Wherever he goes the party will fade away."

Asked about the news report of Udhayanidhi Stalin becoming DMK's chief ministerial candidate, the AIADMK leader said, "When the question of MK Stalin becoming the chief minister does not arise then how will his son Udhayanidhi Stalin become the chief minister? For the past 10 years, people have forgotten DMK. Where is the party?."

Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

