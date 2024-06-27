New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday expressed dissatisfaction with President Droupadi Murmu's address to a joint session of both Houses of Parliament saying that it did not mention current issues.

Tharoor said bringing up the "Emergency" topic in the President's speech was illogical and she should have spoken about today's issues.

"There was no logic of talking about Emergency in the address after 49 years. She should have spoken about today's issues. We did not hear anything about the NEET exam or unemployment...The word Manipur did not come out from President Murmu or PM Modi. Issues like the India-China border should have been taken up in the address...," Tharoor said.

On June 25, 1975, Indira Gandhi, the then Prime Minister, imposed a 21-month state of emergency. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Emergency, which is considered one of the most controversial periods in India's political history.

Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu while addressing the joint session of both Houses of Parliament criticised the implementation of 'Emergency' under the leadership of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1975, the President said, "Emergency was the biggest and darkest chapter of the direct attack on the Constitution. The entire country plunged into chaos during the Emergency, but the nation was victorious against such unconstitutional powers."

She assured the nation that in the upcoming Parliament sessions, major economic and social decisions, and historical steps will be announced during the Union Budget.

"A stable government with a complete majority has been formed in the country after six decades. People have shown trust in this Govt for the third time. People are aware that only this Govt can fulfil their aspirations. The 18th Lok Sabha is historic in many ways. This Lok Sabha was formed in the early years of the Amrit Kaal. This Lok Sabha will also be a witness to the 56th year of adoption of the Constitution of the country," she said.

"In the upcoming sessions, this government is going to present the first budget of this term. This budget will be an effective document of the government's far-reaching policies and futuristic vision. Along with big economic and social decisions, many historic steps will also be seen in this budget," President Murmu added.

"I extend my heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all the newly elected members of the 18th Lok Sabha. All of you have come here after winning the trust of the voters of the country. Very few people get this privilege of serving the country and the people. I have full faith that you will fulfil your duties with the spirit of the nation first and will become a medium for fulfilling the aspirations of 140 crore countrymen," she said. (ANI)

