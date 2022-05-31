Kohima, May 31 (PTI) Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Tuesday said that there cannot be different views and speculations on the Naga political solution, which has been lingering for over 25 years.

The state government through its Core Committee on Naga Political Issue is talking to different Naga political groups and civil societies to be united for a solution to the vexed issue, he said.

“We are talking to everybody and my point of view is that as facilitators we cannot voice anything… We have to see that they (negotiating parties) come to an understanding. We are working hard,” Rio said in reply to media queries on the expectations of a solution before the February 2023 state poll.

"There cannot be different voices and speculations about the desire for an early solution to the Naga Political Issue," he said.

Asked about the Core Committee's meeting with NSCN(IM) leaders at Chumoukedima on May 28, Rio said “We have told our advisers that they should continue negotiations with the Government of India for a solution to the issue”.

He said that all the Core Committee members will meet some of the Naga leaders for further discussions.

Government spokesperson and cabinet minister Neiba Kronu, who was present, said that the meeting would be held on June 2 in Dimapur.

The Centre has been holding separate talks with the NSCN(IM) since 1997 and the Naga National Political Group (NNPG), a conglomerate of Naga groups from 2017. It signed the Framework Agreement with NSCN(IM) in August 2015 and an Agreed Position with NNPG in November 2017.

However, no final solution has been achieved with the NSCN(IM) remaining firm on its demand for a separate flag and constitution for the Nagas.

