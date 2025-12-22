Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 22 (ANI): Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Monday participated in the special discussion marking 150 years of Vande Mataram in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly. Participating in the debate, Pathak strongly criticised the Samajwadi Party, accusing it of practising appeasement politics and distancing itself from national values.

"They have nothing to do with Vande Mataram. Vande Mataram means Bharat Maata ki Jaye, but they only care about the interests of their family. Their politics is limited to appeasement," the Deputy CM said, adding that the opposition party only works to protect the interests of its own family, rather than the interests of the nation.

Calling the Samajwadi party a fraud, the Deputy CM said, "The party is formed solely based on caste. They deny Vande Mataram while we (BJP-led NDA) talk about Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam." Continuing his attack on the Samajwadi Party, Dy CM Pathak said, "We Muslims and Yadav go separate ways, not a single one of their MLAs will be able to win.

Earlier, CM Yogi Adityanath delivered an address in the house, underlining that the song was not merely a composition but a mantra for India's freedom fighters. CM Yogi recalled how Vande Mataram inspired mass movements during the freedom struggle and later became a victim of what he termed Congress-led appeasement politics in the pre-independence era.

He had also linked the discussion to present-day politics, asserting that history must be revisited so that the younger generations understand the truth behind national symbols. Cm Yogi further stated that Mahatma Gandhi described Vande Mataram as a national sentiment and reminded the House that the song was officially recognised as India's national song on January 24, 1950, the sme dayUttar Pradesh got its present name. He had accused opposition parties of diluting national consciousness for political gain. (ANI)

