Mumbai, December 22: In the elections to 288 municipal councils and nagar panchayats across the state, the Congress party won 41 municipal presidents and 1,006 councillors across the state. The state party chief, Harshwardhan Sapkal, on Monday said the party fought on the strength of its ideology despite extremely adverse circumstances.

“With no financial backing and relying solely on a firm belief in democratic values, the party took on the ruling dispensation’s money power. On the strength of the hard work put in by Congress workers, voters elected. These results once again show that trust is greater than money and ideas are more important than power,” he said. Maharashtra Local Body Elections Results 2025: Mahayuti Surges Past 200-Mark As BJP Dominates Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats Polls.

Sapkal said that elections inevitably bring both victories and defeats, and the Congress party has weathered many seasons. “Instead of being disheartened by defeat, Congress workers possess the strength, energy and determination to fight on with greater enthusiasm. The faith of the workers is crucial for the party organisation, and it was clearly reflected in these elections,” he said.

In the Nagpur division, Congress won 14 municipal presidents and 340 councillors; in the Amravati division, 9 municipal presidents and 236 councillors; in Marathwada, 5 municipal presidents and 156 councillors; in western Maharashtra, 3 municipal presidents and 47 councillors; in northern Maharashtra, 2 municipal presidents and 47 councillors; and in the Konkan division, 1 municipal president and 26 councillors. Maharashtra Local Body Elections Results 2025: Vote Counting Begins for Washim and Trimbakeshwar Municipal Councils, Nagar Panchayat Polls.

In addition, 7 municipal presidents and 154 councillors from Congress-supported local alliances were also elected. Meanwhile, Sapkal argued that these results have given a fitting reply to those who claim that Congress is finished.

“The people have rejected the notion that social harmony can be disrupted in the name of caste and religion for political gain, or that all elections can be won purely through money power, reaffirming that Congress ideology alone can safeguard the nation,” he noted. He said that although the BJP and the party led by Eknath Shinde may have secured victories by making excessive use of money and with the support of the administration and the Election Commission, the Congress still lives in the hearts of the people and will continue to do so.

“This is a battle of ideas, and the Congress has not strayed even an inch from its ideology. I wholeheartedly congratulate every candidate and every worker who stood by us in this struggle, and I sincerely thank the people of Maharashtra who have shown faith in the Congress party,” he said. He also added that the victory in the municipal elections will provide fresh energy for the forthcoming municipal corporation and zilla parishad elections. Sapkal announced that the Congress party’s fight to save Maharashtra from the massively corrupt BJP-led MahaYuti will continue unabated.

