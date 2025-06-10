Mohali, Jun 10 (PTI) Travel services provider Thomas Cook (India) on Tuesday said it has strengthened its presence in Punjab with the launch of its first franchise outlet in Mohali under its strategy to tap high-potential growth markets.

A key part of the Tricity region, Mohali is known for its rapidly growing residential and commercial development, it said in a statement.

Rajeev Kale, President and Country Head, Holidays, Thomas Cook (India) Limited said, "Mohali is an important source market for us, and we've seen strong demand coming from the region. Hence, we are delighted to announce the opening of our first Gold Circle Partner franchise outlet in Mohali.

“The new outlet will enhance our ability to serve the growing and diverse needs of customers in the region, offering easy access and seamless services to our customers right at their doorstep."

Thomas Cook India's India Holiday Report 2025 highlights that 60 per cent of respondents intend to increase the frequency of their holidays, while 59 per cent plan to boost their holiday budgets by 20-50 per cent, a clear indicator of the city's strong travel appetite, it said.

With this addition, Thomas Cook India expands its footprint in Punjab to a total of 10 outlets across the state.

