Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], August 15 (ANI): Ahead of Punjab Assembly elections that are scheduled to be held next year, Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu taking a jibe at his party's internal politics, said that those who love Punjab are used as showpieces during polls.

While addressing the Independence Day event held at Chandigarh, Sidhu said, "Those who love Punjab are used as showpieces during the polls. After winning the elections, these people are sidelined and replaced by the ones interested in profiteering."

"I promise you that I'll honour merit and give respect to youths," said Punjab Congress President.

The tensions in Congress' Punjab unit spilled over to Independence Day as Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu held separate functions. While the CM unfurled the national flag at a ceremony in Amritsar, the Punjab Congress president was present at an event in Chandigarh.

This internal feud pours in just days after Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh on August 11 raised his concerns in front of Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi regarding the recent statements made by Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu after his appointment to the post.

According to party sources, Amarinder Singh had 'complained' to Sonia Gandhi that Sidhu's criticism of his government is not good for its smooth functioning and gives a bad impression in the public domain.

Punjab Assembly elections are scheduled to be held next year. (ANI)

