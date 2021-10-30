Thane, Oct 30 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai police have apprehended three notorious criminals wanted in connection with a shooting in West Bengal from Panvel, an official said on Saturday.

Based on a tip-off, the police conducted combing operations in Panvel over the last two days and nabbed Shabbir Golam Rasool Gharami (35), Rabiul Kokon Gharami (43) and Noor Alam Mojiful Ismal Mondal (21), Navi Mumbai police commissioner Bipin Kumar Singh said.

The trio were arrested in connection with the killing of one Mozaffal Haque Mandal (40), who was stabbed and shot dead in Bairhat district of West Bengal on October 7.

The police had registered an offence under section 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions of the IPC and Indian Arms Act at the time, he said.

The Navi Mumbai police and counterparts from West Bengal carried out combing operations and zeroed in on the wanted accused, the official said.

The West Bengal court had issued a standing warrant in the name of Rabiul, who had a number of serious crimes registered against him, he added.

