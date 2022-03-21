New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested three persons from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly stabbing two brothers in south Delhi, officials said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Manish Lohia (29), Pawan alias Pannu (30) and Pawan alias Patil (32), all residents of Aya Nagar village in south Delhi, they said.

Lohia's father was also nabbed for his alleged involvement in the case, police said.

According to the police, they received information regarding the stabbing of two persons, following which a police team rushed to the spot and found that both the injured persons were already evacuated to a hospital.

During investigation, the mobile number of one of the accused persons was found active near Haridwar in Uttarakhand, they said.

Police conducted a raid and three persons -- Lohia, Pannu and Patil -- were arrested at a toll plaza between Meerut and Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, they added.

Later, Rambeer Singh (60), the father of Lohia, was also arrested on the charge of abetment, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said.

During interrogation, Lohia disclosed that he, along with Pannu and Patil, was in an inebriated state and abused children playing Holi, police said.

One Vikas was coming from Aya Nagar and the accused started abusing him too. He called his brother Vikki at the spot. Pannu and Patil caught hold of the brothers and Lohia stabbed them in their stomachs, the police said.

It was disclosed during interrogation that Lohia and Pannu are members of the Rohit Choudhary gang, they said.

A knife was recovered from their possession, police added.

