New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): The depression over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea has moved north-northeastwards, intensified into a deep depression at 0530 hours on Monday over north Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal. It lay centred at 0830 hours IST, over the same region near latitude 12.3°N and longitude 93.8°E, about 140 km east-northeast of Port Blair (Andaman Islands), 120 km southeast of Mayabundar (Andaman Islands) and 560 km south-southwest of Yangon (Myanmar).

It is likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm during next 12 hrs. It would continue to move nearly northwards along and off Andaman Islands towards Myanmar coast during next 48 hrs and cross Myanmar coast between latitude 180N and 190N around Thandwe (Myanmar) during early hours of March 23.

"Depression over the north Andaman Sea has intensified into a deep Depression. It has moved 20 kilometer per hour (kmph) in the last 6 hrs. It now lies over the north Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal with a distance of 140 km east-northeast of Port Blair," said RK Jenamani, senior scientist, IMD.

"It is likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours. It would continue to move nearly northwards along and off Andaman Islands towards Myanmar coast during the next 48 hours and cross the Myanmar coast between latitude 180N and 190N around Thandwe (Myanmar) during early hours of 23 March 2022," he added.

IMD also released a 5-day weather and temperature forecast for the states Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

First two days, 21 March 2022 and 22 March 2022, a thunderstorm with light to moderate rain is likely to occur at the places isolated over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area, with the maximum temperature to be above normal by 2 degrees (2-40 degree celcius).

From 23 March 2022 to 25 March 2022, the isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area are likely to receive light to moderate rain.

"For the next 48 hours in and around Chennai, the sky is likely to be partly cloudy with an expected little rain over some areas. The maximum and minimum temperature will be around 36@C and 27@C respectively," predicted the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai. (ANI)

