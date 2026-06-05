India News | Three Dead After Fire Breaks out in House in Telangana's Miryalguda

Miryalguda (Telangana) [India], June 5 (ANI): Three people died after a fire broke out in a house in the Kalakawada area of Miryalguda, Telangana, following a cylinder explosion late on Thursday night, officials said.

According to a fire department official, information about the blaze was received at around 12:30 am, following which a fire engine was rushed to the spot. The official said an investigation into the incident is underway and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

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"Last night around 12.30, we received information that a fire had broken out in a house in Kalakawada, Miryalguda. One fire engine reached the spot and brought the fire under control. Three people lost their lives following a cylinder explosion. We are investigating the matter. The bodies have been shifted for a post-mortem. The deceased are an elderly woman, a girl, and a boy. We will provide more details after the investigation is complete," the fire official said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

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(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)