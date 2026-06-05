Adani Power Stock Update: Shares Rally on Data Centre Growth Hopes

Adani Power (NSE: ADANIPOWER) is witnessing a strong uptrend in intraday trade today, with its share price climbing to ₹234.00, marking a +1.73% increase from its previous close of ₹230.03. The stock opened at ₹231.68 and quickly scaled to an intraday high of ₹236.25, while maintaining an intraday low of ₹231.50. This surge comes on the back of active trading, with volumes reaching over 18.9 million shares, reflecting renewed investor confidence and significant market interest in the power giant.

ADANIPOWER – Stock Updates as of (11:44AM, 05 Jun 2026) LTP ₹234.00 Open ₹231.68 High ₹236.25 Low ₹231.50 52W High ₹0.00 52W Low ₹0.00 Volume 18,905,863 % Chg +1.73%

52-Week Context

Today’s move sees Adani Power rebounding after a recent dip, inching closer to its 52-week high of ₹254.20. The stock has demonstrated remarkable strength over the past year, with the current price significantly above its 52-week low of ₹105.42. The robust performance positions it well within the upper band of its annual trading range, underscoring a strong bullish sentiment that has persisted in recent months. The stock had snapped a two-day losing streak to hit today's high.

Latest Developments

The primary catalyst driving Adani Power's ascent today appears to be a recent report from Bernstein, which highlighted the company's strong positioning to capitalize on India's burgeoning data centre market. Bernstein identified Adani Power, alongside Adani Green Energy, as having an "unmatched ability" to supply power to data centres, a segment projected for explosive growth in the coming years. The brokerage firm believes India's data centre industry could expand faster than anticipated, reaching the upper end of the 5-8 GW range by 2030, driven by increasing digital infrastructure requirements and global interest in India as a data centre hub.

Beyond this specific catalyst, the broader power sector sentiment remains highly positive. India's power demand has opened FY27 on a strong note, with peak demand reaching an all-time high of 271 GW in May, up 17% year-on-year. The Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) also reported an 18.6% year-on-year surge in electricity traded volume in May 2026. Adani Power's management has indicated that upcoming capacity commissioning and new Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) are expected to drive significant EBITDA and cash flow growth in the years ahead. The company is strategically reducing its exposure to merchant markets by securing long-term contracts, further de-risking its revenue streams. Furthermore, the Adani Portfolio recently reported its highest-ever capital expenditure by any Indian corporate for FY26, with a substantial portion directed towards core infrastructure, including energy and utilities, signaling aggressive expansion plans across the group.

Outlook

Investors will be closely watching for sustained volumes and any further announcements related to capacity expansion or new power contracts. The stock's ability to maintain momentum above the ₹230 level will be key for the remainder of the trading session.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2026 11:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).