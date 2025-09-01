Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 1 (ANI): Three people have died in Shimla district due to continuous heavy rains in the region for the past 24 hours, which has led to damaging property and disruption in essential services, officials said on Monday.

According to the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Shimla, the fatalities were reported from Junga tehsil and Kotkhai subdivision. In Junga, Virender Kumar (35) and his 10-year-old daughter were killed when a massive landslide buried their house along with their cattle. His wife survived as she was outside at the time. Roads in the area remain blocked due to debris.

In Kotkhai's Chol village, an elderly woman, Kalavati, died early on Monday morning when a landslide behind her house caused it to collapse. Locals tried to rescue her from the debris, but she succumbed to her injuries.

The DDMA stated that landslides have also affected several parts of Shimla city, disrupting power and water supplies.

In Rohru subdivision, heavy rainfall triggered a landslide in Dayar Moli village, putting three houses at risk. Four families belonging to Kuldeep, Sandeep, Pradeep, and Sonfu Ram were evacuated to safer locations. Sub-Divisional Magistrate Ramesh Dhamotra said that two cowsheds were buried, trapping two cows and one sheep. Rising water levels in the Shikdi rivulet have added to residents' fears.

The DDMA has urged residents in vulnerable areas to remain alert, as the weather department has forecast continued rainfall in the region.

The monsoon havoc in Himachal Pradesh since June 20 has claimed 320 lives, with 166 deaths caused by rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, drowning, electrocution, and other calamities, and 154 in road accidents, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

The SDMA's cumulative loss report shows widespread destruction across the hill state, with total damages estimated at Rs 3,05,684.33. The disaster has also left 379 people injured and 1,280 houses fully damaged, besides 40 shops and factories, 35,240 animal and poultry deaths, and large-scale losses to crops, horticulture, and public infrastructure. (ANI)

