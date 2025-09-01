New Delhi, September 1: Every day, new tricks are being made by scammers, leaving people across the country at risk of losing their money. From digital payments to card transactions, no space seems completely safe. Among these rising dangers, eSIM fraud is gaining attention. But what is eSIM scam? Mobile users may be hearing about it more often, but few truly understand the risks hidden behind this new technology. It sounds advanced and convenient, but there lies a trap that could empty accounts.

Telecom operators are offering eSIM technology but the shift has reportedly created new openings for scammers to exploit financial fraud if proper security measures are not followed. Since eSIMs are encrypted and generally offer better security than regular SIM cards, the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) has issued a warning. As per a post of I4C, "A new eSIM scam is here, fraudsters hijack your mobile number and steal OTPs to empty your bank account." Google Sign-In Alert Scam Explained: How This New Online Fraud Works and How To Keep Your Gmail Account Safe.

eSIM Scam Warning

ATM & UPI Blocked… Yet ₹4 Lakh Vanished! A new eSIM scam is here, fraudsters hijack your mobile number and steal OTPs to empty your bank account. Stay Safe: ✅ Never trust unknown calls/links ✅ Always activate eSIM yourself pic.twitter.com/hK6FrJ1XIo — CyberDost I4C (@Cyberdost) August 29, 2025

Many users might don’t realise how easily their phone number could be taken over without warning. The possibility of losing personal information and money through such scams could spread fast, if proper awareness are not promoted among mobile users.

What Is eSIM Technology?

eSIM is called as embedded SIM, which allows users to eliminate the need for a physical SIM card. It functions like a regular SIM by connecting to networks for calls and messages but offers benefits like encrypted data for better security, reduces risk of loss or damage, and more. Users can set up an eSIM by scanning a QR code and following simple steps on Android or iOS to choose its use for calls, data, or both features.

How eSIM Scam Works?

eSIM scams begin when fraudsters contact a victim and share a link claiming to activate an eSIM. If the victim clicks the link, their physical SIM is unknowingly converted into an eSIM without their permission. It causes the original SIM to stop working, resulting in a loss of network connectivity. Consequently, all calls, messages, and bank OTPs are reportedly redirected to the scammers’ device. Using these OTPs, the scammers can then carry out unauthorised bank transactions and steal money. What Are QR Code Scams? How Can You Spot Fake QR Code and Be Safe From Scammers?.

How To Stay Safe From eSIM Scam?

To protect against the rising threat of eSIM scams, users should watch for warning signs like unexpected alert messages or SMS from unknown senders. It is important to avoid answering calls or clicking on suspicious links, especially for unrequested eSIM activation requests. Always request eSIM activation or conversion directly through your telecom operator’s official channels. If your phone suddenly loses network signals, act quickly by contacting your bank and telecom service provider to prevent potential fraud.

