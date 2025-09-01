Mumbai, September 1: Shillong Teer enthusiasts are gearing up for the latest Shillong Teer Results Today, September 1, 2025, as the much-awaited numbers for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai are set to be announced. Played every Monday at the Polo Ground in Shillong, the game is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) and attracts participants from across Meghalaya. Fans can check the winning numbers online via websites like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in.

The Shillong Teer Result Chart provides a detailed breakdown of outcomes for Round 1 and Round 2. Players can also access previous results to compare trends and make informed predictions. Today’s Shillong Teer result will reveal the last two digits of arrows hitting the target in both rounds, determining the winning numbers for participants. The Shillong Teer Result Chart is available online in PDF format, making it easy for enthusiasts to download and save for reference. Participants can follow updates for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai, ensuring they don’t miss any announcements. Shillong Teer Result Today, August 30, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on September 1, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

To check the Shillong Teer Result on September 1, 2025, participants can follow a simple step-by-step process. The results for Round 1 and Round 2 are announced after the archery rounds are completed, usually starting from 10:30 AM. First, visit websites like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, or jowainightteer.in. Next, look for the option labelled "Shillong Teer Result for September 1, 2025" to access the Shillong Teer Result Chart. The chart provides the winning numbers for both rounds, showing the last two digits of arrows hitting the target. Players can stay updated by checking these official portals regularly. Participants can also check Shillong Teer results below. Checked Lottery Results Today? Jackpot or Trap – the Psychology Behind Lotteries: Why Do We Keep Buying Lottery Tickets When Probability of Winning Is Low?

What Is Shillong Teer?

Played in Meghalaya from Monday to Saturday (except Sunday), the Shillong Teer game is a legal, traditional archery-based lottery conducted by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA). The game features 50 archers who shoot a set number of arrows, typically 30 in the first round and 20 in the second, at a distant cylindrical target at the Polo Ground in Shillong. Players place bets by choosing a number between 00 and 99, predicting the last two digits of arrows that hit the target in each round. The winning numbers are determined by the last two digits of the total arrows hitting the target, and participants can win varying amounts based on their predictions.

