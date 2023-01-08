Sangareddy (Telangana), Jan 8 (PTI) Three people including an Assistant Manager were charred to death in a fire accident at a pharmaceutical company here on Sunday, police said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Police Recruitment Drive: Thane Cops Warn Candidates Not to Consume Drugs for Physical Tests.

The fire broke out in a room of the warehouse block of the pharma company in Gaddapotharam village under Jinnaram police station limits, they said.

Also Read | India Provides 75 Buses to Sri Lanka to Support Public Transport System.

According to a senior police official, the incident occurred when chemical and other materials were being transferred to drums when fire erupted suddenly resulting in death of the Assistant Manager and two assistants on the spot.

The deceased belonged to Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and Bihar respectively, police said.

The bodies were shifted to hospital. Police registered a case and are investigating the cause for the incident.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)