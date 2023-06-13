New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) Delhi Police's Crime Branch has arrested three men in connection with an alleged attempt to murder of a police informer in southeast Delhi's Kalindi Kunj area, officials said on Tuesday.

Brothers Shafiq Ali Sanfui and Afsar had allegedly conspired to kill the police informer and they hired Arif for the task and offered him Rs 3 lakh for it, the officials said.

Sanfui had enmity with the police informer as the victim had provided information about his involvement in illegal ganja trade to the police, they said.

Based on secret inputs and technical surveillance, Arif (23), who shot at the informer, alleged conspirator Shafiq (30) and Tarun (23), who provided pistol to execute the crime, were arrested, police said.

They said Rs 1 lakh was given to Arif as advance to execute the task, which has been recovered.

On June 3, two motorcycle-borne men fired several rounds at the police informer, who was also riding a motorcycle, in the Madanpur Khadar area of Kalindi Kunj, police said, adding he sustained bullet injuries on his left knee.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said based on secret information, accused Arif was nabbed from his girlfriend's house in Sangam Vihar and two automatic pistols along with 14 live cartridges were recovered from him.

Arif disclosed about his involvement in the case and said Sanfui and his brother Afsar were in Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, he said.

"Our team got a tip-off that Shafiq Sanfui was coming to Delhi to meet his advocate and was subsequently apprehended from IGI airport. At his instance, an automatic pistol along with three live cartridges was recovered from his house here," Yadav said.

Efforts are on to nab the remaining accused in the case, police said.

