Mumbai, June 13: The Chennai police recently arrested a man for allegedly snatching a chain in order to pay his daughter's school fee. Police officials said that the man snatched a gold chain of a woman at Peelamedu in Coimbatore. The incident is said to have taken place on Monday night. Cops said that the man committed the crime as he was unable to pay his daughter's school fees.

According to a report in the Times of India, the arrested accused has been identified as B Arjun (38), a resident of Giriamman Temple Street at Peelamedu. An officer said that when the man snatched the woman's gold chain he was caught by the public who thrashed him. Later, they handed him over to the police. Chennai Shocker: Elderly Woman Robbed, Stripped and Filmed by Six in Arumbakkam; Three Arrested.

How Did Accused Snatch Chain?

Cops said that accused reached Ponmani's fancy shop on Dispensary Road on the pretext of buying something. However, instead of buying, Arjun snatched Ponmani’s gold chain weighing 10.5 sovereigns. But Arjun ran out of luck when he tried to escape on a motorcycle as Ponmani raised an alarm. Soon, other shopkeepers and neighbours caught Arjun and started thrashing him. Later, they handed him to cops who recovered the gold chain from him.

During the preliminary investigation, cops learned that Arjun worked as a driver for a doctor in Ramanathapuram. He fell in love with a woman named Parveen who was working there as a nursing assistant. A few years later, the two got married. The couple has an eight-year-old daughter. An officer said that Arjun quit his job and was working as a tea master in a bakery and earning a daily wage of Rs 500. Chennai Shocker: Woman Dozes Off in Autorickshaw, Loses Balance and Falls on Road Near Pazhavanthangal Signal, Dies After Coming Under Rear Wheel of Three-Wheeler; Driver Booked.

However, he was unable to run his family as they were staying in a rented place. Cops also found that Arjun's daughter is studying in Class III in a private school at Peelamedu. As he wasn't able to pay the school fee, so he took the decision to snatch a gold chain. Police officials said that he was caught in his first attempt. The accused has been remanded to judicial custody.

