Bahraich (UP), Oct 27 (PTI) Police have lodged an FIR against a woman and two others for manhandling the staff of an electronics shop here on Thursday.

According to the complaint, a woman had gone to the shop on October 22 to buy a washing machine on loan and submit some documents for it.

After submitting the documents, she went to the shop on Wednesday with two men and asked for the washing machine.

The staff at the store however told her that the documents submitted by her appeared to be forged and refused to provide her loan.

"The woman and two men who accompanied her got enraged and manhandled the staff at the shop. The three later fled," read the complaint.

"An FIR under relevant sections has been lodged regarding the incident. We are investigating the matter," SHO Kotwali Police Station Shailendra Singh said.

