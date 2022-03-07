Guwahati, Mar 5 (PTI) Three more students of Assam, who were stranded in war-torn Ukraine, have arrived in New Delhi, taking the total evacuees who hailed from the state to 104, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday.

Arrangements were being made to bring them home from Delhi.

Also Read | NDTV Poll of Polls Puts BJP Ahead in Uttar Pradesh, Manipur and Goa; AAP to Win Punjab.

"Following efforts by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), three more students from Assam reached Delhi where they were received by Assam Bhavan officials," the chief minister said in a tweet.

The students have put up in Assam House and Assam Bhavan in New Delhi for the time being, he said.

Also Read | Plane 'Escaped Collision' Due to the Pilot's Efficiency: Mamata Banerjee on Flight Facing Mid-Air Turbulence While Returning From Varanasi.

The state government has a list of 212 people from Assam who got stuck in the war-ravaged country, including 88 from Kamrup Metropolitan, 17 from Morigaon and 10 from Kamrup.

The list was prepared based on the information received by the government thus far, and the number could vary from time to time, according to official sources.

The Assam government was in constant touch with the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure safe return of its people from Ukraine, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)