Jammu, December 21: Three cases of Omicron variant were confirmed here, Jammu and Kashmir's health and medical education department said on Tuesday. Officials said the three have no foreign history and all their close contacts have been identified and tested.

"Three Omicron cases confirmed by NCDC, Delhi from a cluster in Jammu. Sample taken on 30th November. RTPCR testing of entire locality ordered," the Health and Medical Education department J&K wrote on its official twitter handle.

Three Omicron cases confirmed by NCDC, Delhi from a cluster in Jammu. Sample taken on 30th November. RTPCR testing of entire locality ordered. Please observe Covid Appropriate Behaviour. — Health & Medical Education Department J&K (@HealthMedicalE1) December 21, 2021

It asked the people to observe Covid-appropriate behaviour.

