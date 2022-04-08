Chandigarh, Apr 8 (PTI) Three commissioners of police and five district police chiefs were transferred by the Bhagwant Mann-led government in Punjab on Friday.

They include seven Indian Police Service (IPS) officers and one Punjab Police Service (PPS) officer.

Also Read | BJP Plotting To Make Mumbai a Union Territory, Says Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut.

Arun Pal Singh, a 1997-batch IPS officer, has been posted as Commissioner of Police, Amritsar, replacing Sukhchain Singh, according to an official order.

Kaustubh Sharma, a 2001-batch IPS officer, has been given the charge of Commissioner of Police, Ludhiana, while Gurpreet Singh Toor has been posted as Commissioner of Police, Jalandhar.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: College Girl Poisoned for Refusing Sex in Bharatpur.

Swapan Sharma will be Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jalandhar, replacing Satinder Singh. J Elanchezhian will be SSP Bathinda, as per the order.

Deepak Hilori will be SSP Ludhiana (Rural) and Gaurav Toora SSP Mansa.

PPS officer Bhupinder Singh has been given the charge of SSP Fazilka.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)