Kolkata, Dec 20 (PTI) Three young men were knocked down and killed by an express train while making a social media reel on a railway bridge in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Wednesday, an official said.

Two other companions of them jumped into a river below at the last moment and saved themselves.

"The three young men were run over by 13053 Howrah-Radhikapur Kulik Express when they were making social media reels standing on tracks on the railway bridge between Sujnipara and Ahiron stations in Azimganj-New Farakka section of Malda division," the ER official said.

The ER cautioned that everyone should stay away from railway tracks as a train may come at any moment and a few moments of distraction ay prove fatal.

