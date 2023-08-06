New Delhi, August 6: The India Meterological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate-intensity rainfall in western regions of Uttar Pradesh. Light to moderate rain is also expected at isolated places in south Delhi and in some NCR areas, the weather department said. "Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Deoband, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnaur, Hastinapur, Amroha (UP). Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of South Delhi (Ayanagar, Deramandi) & Indirapuram, Gurugram during next 2 hours," the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) in Delhi tweeted.

Parts of the national capital and its nearby areas witnessed heavy rainfall early on Saturday morning. The heavy rainfall led to waterlogging on roads near Badarpur metro station in Delhi. On Friday evening too, traffic was affected due to rain in several parts of Delhi. Delhi shattered a 41-year record when the national capital received heavy two-days rain last month. Uttar Pradesh Rains Forecast: IMD Warns of Thunderstorms With Lightning in 40 UP Districts Today, Rainfall To Continue Till July 15.

Last Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that rainfall over the country as a whole during the second half (August to September) of the southwest monsoon season is very likely to be normal. Uttar Pradesh Rains: 36 People Die Due to Lightning, Drowning and Other Rain-Related Reasons in Past 24 Hours, CM Yogi Adityanath Announces Compensation.

The rainfall would be 94 to 106 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA) and most probably be on the negative side of normal, the IMD said.

