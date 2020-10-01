New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): Tihar Jail has ordered a detailed enquiry into the purported viral videos made in jail number 1 levelling allegations against the superintendent.

In the video, it was claimed that an inmate was murdered on September 24.

DIG (Prisons) Rajesh Chopra will investigate the matter and have been asked the report by October 5.

Chopra has been directed to find out how videos were filmed inside the jail when the cameras are banned there.

He may also furnish recommendations regarding corrective measures to be taken to prevent any such incident, read the order by Mukesh Prasad, Additional Inspector General (Prisons). (ANI)

