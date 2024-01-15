New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI): Delhi's Patiala House Court on Monday issued notice to authorities on a plea moved by accused Yogesh alias Tunda. He has sought custody parole for his marriage.

He is accused in the Tillu Tajpuria murder case. He is also accused in several other cases including Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

Special Judge (MCOCA) Chander jit Singh issued notice to Delhi police and jail authorities on a plea moved by an alleged associate of the Gogi gang and accused in the Tillu Tajpuria murder case.

The matter has been listed next week for further hearing.

He has moved an application through advocate Virender Mual and sought a custody parole for six hours to get married.

He has also sought subsequent interim bail to perform rituals and conjugal rights after marriage.

Yogesh Tunda is one of the charge-sheeted accused in the murder case of Tillu Tajpuria that took place in Delhi's Tihar Jail in 2023. (ANI)

