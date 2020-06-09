India News | Time Restrictions Impacting Business, Many Food Outlets Still Closed in Chandigarh

Chandigarh [India], June 9 (ANI): Many outlets dealing with food and beverages are not opening because of the government guidelines which allows them to take orders till 7 pm only, hence impacting their earnings, said Ankit Gupta, president of Chandigarh Hospitality Association on Monday.

"The accommodation services in which customers are provided with the room is opening from today, but many outlets dealing with food and beverage services are not opening because of the government guidelines which allow them to take orders till 7 pm only. Most of the revenue of these outlets comes from sales during dinner time. The guidelines are impacting their business" Gupta told ANI.

Also Read | Nokia 5310 Feature Phone Likely To Be Launched In India Soon; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

Hotels, restaurants, and other hospitality services, except the ones in the containment zones, have been allowed to open from June 8, as per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for graded re-opening of COVID-19 lockdown. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)