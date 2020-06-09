Nokia 5310 Feature Phone Likely To Be Launched In India Soon; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications

Nokia 55310 Feature Phone (Photo Credits: Nokia)

Nokia 5310 feature phone was launched in the global market earlier this year in March. The phone made its global debut alongside Nokia 8.3 5G and Nokia 5.3 smartphones. Now, the company is looking to launch the Nokia 5310 in the Indian market soon. This information was confirmed by the phone maker through its official Twitter handle by releasing a teaser of the handset. Apart from this, Nokia too has upgraded its Indian website that highlights several features of Nokia 5310 along with its design.

The landing page on Nokia's website also gets a Sign me up option for the interested customers to keep them updated about the phone. It is important to note that the company hasn't revealed any launch date yet. As of now, we only know that HMD Global will be launching the Nokia 5310 phone in India.

The countdown to the remix has begun. Are you ready to #NeverMissABeat? #Nokia5310 To know more, visit: https://t.co/QmdtonbjxL pic.twitter.com/pVuFmaUJ1s — Nokia Mobile India (@NokiamobileIN) June 8, 2020

Mix up the beat. The new Nokia 5310 is perfect for those who love to take their music on the go. It’s a remix of a design classic, but with a slick new look. 🎵#Nokia5310 #EndlessEntertainment #NokiamobileLive pic.twitter.com/Ryn4uwuUQv

— Nokia Mobile India (@NokiamobileIN) March 19, 2020

Coming to the specifications, Nokia 5310 sports a 2.4-inch QVGA display. Under the hood, there will be a MediaTek MT6260A chipset which is clubbed with 8MB of RAM and 16MB of onboard storage. The company also offers memory expansion provision up to 32GB via microSD card. The feature phone runs on the Series 30+ operating system.

Additionally, the phone will come loaded with a single VGA camera at the rear. The handset will be backed by a 1200mAh battery. Apart from this, the phone will come with features like Bluetooth 3.0, 3.5mm jack, FM Radio, and a micro USB slot and much more. The phone comes in two colour options - White-Red and Black-Red.