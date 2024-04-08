New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday hit out at the Narendra Modi dispensation, alleging that it had waived the loans of billionaires, and asserted now the time has come to open the government's coffers for the common people.

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi claimed that Prime Minister Modi waived Rs 16 lakh crore of a few billionaires in one go.

"With this much money, a revolutionary scheme like MGNREGA could have been run for 24 years. Those who ask where the money will come from for Congress' schemes, they hide these figures from you," the former Congress chief said.

"Enough of 'kindness towards friends', now is the time to open the government's coffers for the common people," he said.

The Congress has been attacking the government over its handling of the economy and has promised to usher in a number of welfare schemes for the poor if voted to power.

