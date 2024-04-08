Pune, April 8: In a shocking incident in Pune, condoms, stones, tobacco, gutka, etc., were allegedly found in samosas served at a canteen of a prestigious company in Pimpri-Chinchwad. The alleged incident came to light on Wednesday, March 27. After the incident, the police registered a case against five people and have so far arrested one in connection with the incident.

The police investigation revealed that a businessman planned the horrifying act in a bid to secure the catering contract from a new contractor. The so-called businessman is reportedly said to have served the samosas stuffed with condoms, stones and gutka, among other items. Pune Shocker: Woman Engineering Student Kidnapped, Murdered for Ransom in Ahmednagar; Friend Among Three Arrested.

A local daily said that the businessman orchestrated the plan after his agreement with the company was reportedly terminated. In a separate incident, the Pune police on Sunday, April 8, detained three men on the suspicion that they abducted and killed a 22-year-old engineering college student.

An officer said that the deceased student was staying at a paying guest facility in Vimannagar with her friends. "She went to a mall on March 30, from where she went missing," he added. After her parents lodged a missing person complaint, they received messages claiming she was abducted and would be released after receiving Rs 9 lakh ransom. Pune Shocker: Group of Men Try To Set Woman Ablaze in Kharadi After Argument Over Parking, Terrifying Visual Surfaces.

Post this, the victim's father came to Pune and lodged a complaint of abduction and extortion. On Sunday, the police went to Supa in Ahmednagar district and exhumed the victim's body.

