India News | Tipper Lorry Rams into Labourers, Four Killed in Andhra's Kakinada

Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 16 (ANI): A tipper lorry allegedly rammed into labourers in Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada Rural, killing four people on the spot, police said.

The incident occured when the victims were on their way to work near the Kovvuru Bridge.

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According to Indrapelam police station SI Veerababu, "Four people died on the spot, while two others sustained severe injuries.

"The condition of the injured is said to be critical, he added.

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The injured were shifted to the Government General Hospital, Kakinada, where they are undergoing treatment.

The accident occurred while the labourers were crossing the road early in the morning to attend employment works, he added.

More details are awaited in this case.

Earlier this year, atleast eighteen people died after a fire broke out in a firecracker manufacturing unit in Vetlapalem, Kakinada district. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)