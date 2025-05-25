Kolkata, May 25 (PTI) The Trinamool Congress on Sunday deplored the comments by BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ram Chander Jangra that women, who lost their husbands in the Pahalgam terror attack, lacked the spirit of warrior women.

Addressing a gathering in Bhiwani in an event to mark the 300th birth anniversary of Ahilyabai Holkar, the BJP's Rajya Sabha MP from Haryana said that the tourists, who lost their lives in Pahalgam should have put up a fight against the terrorists and the women, who lost their husbands in the attack, should have acted like 'veerangna' (warrior women).

"Wahan par jo hamari veerangnay behane thee, jinki maang ka sindoor chheen liya gaya, Veerangna ka bhaav nahin tha, josh nahin tha, jazba nahin tha, dil nahin tha, isliye haath jod ke goli ka shikaar ho gaye' (Women, who lost their husbands, did not have the spirit and vigour. Therefore, they became victims of the attack)," Jangra said.

"Lekin haath jodne se koi chhodta nahin. Hamare aadmi vahan par haath jodkar maare gaye. (Terrorists do not leave one with requests. Our people died with folded hands)," he added.

Expressing outrage over Jangra's comments, TMC said in a post on X handle, "How dare BJP MP @rcjangrabjp say the women in Pahalgam lacked bravery? 26 people lost their lives, and he blames the women? This isn't just insensitive, it's vile and inhuman."

Accusing the saffron party of being misogynist, TMC said in the post, "@BJP4India has mastered the art of degrading women. Misogyny isn't a bug in their ideology, it's the core."

In a jibe at the Prime Minister, the TMC said "And PM @narendramodi dares to talk about Naari Samman? Spare us the hypocrisy. Women are not your vote bank slogans."

Senior TMC leader and minister Sashi Panja told reporters "The comments by the BJP MP has insulted women, outraged every woman, caused their anguish and show the true colour of the party."

"We are waiting to see which action BJP will initiate against such a person who has shown disrespect to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and their families," Panja added.

Twenty-six people were killed in the terror attack in Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on April 22.

