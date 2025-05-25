Patna, May 25: RJD president Lalu Prasad on Sunday expelled his elder son Tej Pratap Yadav from the party for six years for “irresponsible behaviour”, and also snapped all family ties with him. Prasad made the announcement in a post on X in the afternoon. Tej Pratap Yadav Expelled From RJD: Lalu Prasad Yadav Removes His Son From Party for 6 Years Over 'Irresponsible Behaviour' Amid Relationship Row.

"The activities, public conduct and irresponsible behaviour of the eldest son are not in accordance with our family values and traditions... I remove him from the party and the family. From now on, he will not have any role of any kind in the party and the family. He is expelled from the party for six years," Prasad said.

निजी जीवन में नैतिक मूल्यों की अवहेलना करना हमारे सामाजिक न्याय के लिए सामूहिक संघर्ष को कमज़ोर करता है। ज्येष्ठ पुत्र की गतिविधि, लोक आचरण तथा गैर जिम्मेदाराना व्यवहार हमारे पारिवारिक मूल्यों और संस्कारों के अनुरूप नहीं है। अतएव उपरोक्त परिस्थितियों के चलते उसे पार्टी और परिवार… — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) May 25, 2025

The move came a day after Yadav said in a Facebook post that he was "in a relationship" with a young woman, but later claimed that his account on the social media platform had been "hacked".