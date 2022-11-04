Krishnanagar (WB), Nov 4 (PTI) TMC MLA Bimalendu Sinha Roy was removed from the post of the chairman of Nadia's District Primary School Council, according to a notification.

The district magistrate would remain in charge of the post until further order, the notification issued on Thursday said.

Also Read | Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Allahabad High Court Admits Petition Challenging Permission for Carbon Dating, Scientific Investigation of 'Shivling'.

"I have told to initiate the process on the issue," district magistrate Shashank Shetty said on Friday.

Roy, the MLA of Karimpur, has received several accolades as a teacher, including Siksha Ratna.

Also Read | Maharashtra: GST Sleuths Bust Rs 45 Crore Fake Bills Scam, Businessman Arrested.

Though the order stated no reason for his removal, sources said the administration acted on allegations that he took bribes for transfer of teachers.

Also, some school inspectors had complained that he used to misbehave with them, the sources said.

Sources close to Roy dismissed the allegations, stating that some irregularities happened before he was appointed to the post.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)