New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) TMC leader Saket Gokhale on Tuesday demanded Bharat Ratna for former Chief Election Commissioner TN Seshan, saying he upheld the independence and dignity of the Election Commission.

Raising the issue in the Rajya Sabha through a Zero Hour mention, the TMC leader said Seshan was the 10th chief election commissioner and he redefined the way the Election Commission of India (ECI) functioned.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Major Security Lapse at Mata Vaishno Devi Temple in Reasi as Woman Enters Shrine With Pistol, Arrested.

"Seshan was a fiercely independent election commissioner. His famous quote 'I eat politicians for breakfast' showed that he worked without fear or favour and upheld the independence and dignity of the Election Commission," he said.

Giving reasons for his demand for Bharat Ratna for Seshan, Gokhale said that his strong image gave independence to the ECI.

Also Read | Mangalore: Woman Duped of INR 7.10 Lakh in Online ‘Gift Scam’ After Fraudster Posing As Doctor Claims To Send Her Expensive Gifts.

"Today the election commissioners are appointed directly by the government with a majority vote of Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi and Home Minister (Amit) Shah on the selection panel. Neither the Chief Justice of India, which is the judiciary, nor the Leader of the Opposition, which is the legislature, have any say in the appointments," he said.

The TMC leader said "the ECI has now become a government-appointed body".

Seshan would not have approved of this, he claimed.

Gokhale went on to state that Seshan strictly enforced the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and made it a powerful tool for free and fair elections.

He alleged that Prime Minister Modi "shredded" the MCC "when he went around the country making some extremely communal and polarising speeches" during the Lok Sabha elections last year.

Media owners capitulated to Prime Minister Modi, who gave 80 interviews during the course of the elections while no other opposition leader got that kind of coverage, the TMC leader said.

"The ECI has constantly refused to act on the Model Code of Conduct despite repeated violations by the BJP and PM Modi," Gokhale alleged.

"Today our electoral system is in dire straits where the ECI itself has accepted and admitted that multiple duplicate EPIC cards exist within the system. The unique voter ID envisaged by Seshan is no longer unique," he said.

The TMC leader asked how will the ECI resolve the issue when it hasn't disclosed how many duplicate EPIC cards exist.

Gokhale went on to allege that 8 lakh new voters were added in the Delhi Assembly elections and 39 lakh voters during the Maharashtra polls.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh asked Gokhale not to make any comments on the ECI as it is a constitutional body.

It, however, wasn't immediately stated if any part of Gokhale's speech would be expunged from the proceedings.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi demanded restarting of the coaching centre for SC/ST and minority students at the Haj House in Mumbai.

He said the then UPA government had in 2009 started residential coaching academies for SC/ST and minority students for coaching for competitive examinations. This was an alternative to expensive private coaching institutes.

In 2009, a coaching centre was started in Mumbai's Haj House for which no fund from the government was taken.

Instead a part of the corpus created from the registration fee of Haj pilgrims and service charges was used, said Pratapgarhi, adding this centre gave excellent results in 10 years.

When Covid struck, the number of seats were reduced and in 2023 the coaching centre was shut down, he said.

Pratapgarhi said when he watches Modi break protocol to receive Qatar's Emir at the airport or hug the Saudi ruler, he wishes the prime minister could do the same to give the feeling of belongingness to his fellow Indian Muslim citizens.

The Congress MP demanded Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju to restart the coaching centre run on the money of Haj pilgrims as well as increase the number of students intake.

"When the government does not have to pay and instead it is coming from a corpus created from funds of Haj pilgrims, what is the issue in restarting the center at the Haj House in Mumbai?" he asked.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)