Thane, Jul 5 (PTI) In a bid to check overcharging by private hospitals, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has ordered an audit of charges levied by hospitals treating COVID-19 patients here, a civic official said on Sunday.

Four teams of auditors have been formed to audit bills of 15 hospitals here in Maharashtra, the official said.

The order was issued by TMC Commissioner Dr Vipin Sharma on Saturday after complaints that some hospitals were charging exorbitant amounts from patients, he said.

If any hospital is found to be charging more than the permitted charges, then the TMC will issue a show-cause notice to the medical facility and order refund of the excess amount, Deputy Municipal Commissioner Vishwanath Kelkar said.

The audit teams have been asked to verify at least 100 bills per day, he said.

The civic body will also impose fines on hospitals found to be violating the civic instructions, he added. PTI

