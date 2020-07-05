Mumbai, July 5: Heavy rains continued to lash parts of Mumbai and suburbs on Sunday morning. A Yellow alert has been issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) which means heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places across Mumbai. A high tide of 4.65 metres will hit the Mumbai coastline at 12:23 pm. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has asked people to stay away from the shore. High Tide Alert Dates in Mumbai 2020: Calendar of High And Low Tides During This Monsoon.

Due to incessant rainfall since the past two days, waterlogging has been reported in several areas of Mumbai. Areas like Hindmata, Dharavi Cross Road, Dadar TT, King's Circle, Shakkar Panchayat Wadala and Below Chembur Bridge in the city were waterlogged following the continuous downpour. Heavy rainfall is likely to continue in Mumbai's suburbs and neighbouring Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts. Monsoon 2020 Health Tips: 5 Dos And Don’ts To Keep Diseases at Bay This Rainy Season.

Mumbai: Heavy Rainfall Causes Waterlogging

Maharashtra: Heavy rainfall continues to lash #Mumbai; visuals from Hindmata area pic.twitter.com/Osd5wh1YL8 — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2020

BMC Issues High Tide Alert in Mumbai:

A high tide of 4.63 mtr at 12.23 We request Mumbaikars to stay away from the shore. #BMCMoneoonUpdate #MyBMCUpdates#AtMumbaisService — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 5, 2020

Mumbai and Thane witnessed heavy rains on the second consecutive day on Saturday. The Colaba weather station in south Mumbai reported 74.6 mm rainfall during 12 hours since 8.30 am on Saturday, while the Santacruz weather station in western suburbs recorded 132.2 mm rainfall, said the IMD. The weather forecast agency has said the monsoon remained widespread and active over the entire Konkan belt including Mumbai.

The disaster management cell of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said water-logging was reported in low-lying areas of the city such as Sion, Dadar and Milan Subway. There were 19 complaints of tree/branch falling, but nobody was injured in the incidents, the civic body said.

