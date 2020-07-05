Delhi LG Anil Baijal visited the 10,000 bedded Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre and Hospital at Radha Soami Beas in Chattarpur today. Delhi: LG Anil Baijal visits the 10,000 bedded Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre and Hospital at Radha Soami Beas in Chattarpur. pic.twitter.com/skC6d0ch7X— ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2020 One CRPF jawan was injured in an IED attack by terrorists in Gangoo area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama. Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who have recovered from COVID-19 are donating plasma for treatment of coronavirus patients.

New Delhi, July 5: The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases globally has reached 11,380,633, including 5,33,449 deaths and 6,439,666 recoveries, according to worldometers. The number of Covid-19 cases in the US has topped 2.8 million, reaching 2,808,003, with the death toll reaching 1,29,476. In India, the number of COVID-19 infection has surged to 6,48,315, including 18,665 fatalities and 3,94,226 recoveries. Catch live updates on the global coronavirus outbreak and other breaking news here. US Was Doing Great Until It Was Hit by China's Coronavirus: Donald Trump.

As many as 32 people lost their lives due to lightning in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. While lightning amid heavy rain and thunderstorms killed 15 people in seven districts of Bihar over the past 24 hours, 17 people died due to lightning in four districts of Uttar Pradesh. Monsoon rainfall continued in several parts of India, especially in Mumbai where heavy rains are predicted today. Bihar CM Announces 4 Lakh Ex-gratia Each for Kin of Lightning Strike Victims.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reviewed the progress of agriculture research, extension and education in the country through videoconference and said that start-ups and agri-entrepreneurs need to be promoted to ensure innovation and use of technology in agriculture and allied sectors. Meanwhile, with two more fresh deaths on Saturday, the toll in the ongoing current wave of Assam floods has increased to 37.