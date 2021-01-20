South Dinajpur (West Bengal) [India], January 20 (ANI): Two Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers died after unidentified men attacked the party office in South Dinajpur on Tuesday.

"Six people have been detained in connection with the case and an investigation is underway," said Debarshi Dutta, Superintendent of Police (SP), South Dinajpur.

In another incident, two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers were injured following a clash between BJP and TMC workers in Purba Bardhaman, yesterday. (ANI)

