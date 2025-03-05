Trichy (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 5 (ANI): A 60-year-old female elephant named Jaini, who was being cared for at the MR Palayam Government Elephant Rehabilitation Centre in Reserve Forest under the Trichy Forest Division, has passed away.

The elephant was among 10 female elephants maintained on a 50-acre rehabilitation centre within the forest. Over the past month, Jaini had been suffering from health issues, said Forest officials.

Also Read | EAM S Jaishankar Meets UK PM Keir Starmer, Foreign Secretary David Lammy, Discuss Bilateral Ties and Ukraine War (See Pics).

A special expert medical committee, appointed by the District Forest Officer, had been providing recommended treatments. However, despite continuous medical care, the elephant became extremely weak and was found lying down in a fatigued state on March 3. Unfortunately, at around 4:30 PM, the veterinarians confirmed her demise.

Following this, on March 4, at around 9:30 AM, a post-mortem examination was conducted under the supervision of Chief Conservator of Forests A. Periyasamy and District Forest Officer S. Krithika. Several officials, including Assistant Conservator of Forests Kadhar Basha and Forest Range Officer V.P. Subramaniam, were present during the procedure.

Also Read | 'Bring the Trophy Home, Boys': Rahul Gandhi Hails India's 4-Wicket Victory Over Australia in Semifinal of Champions Trophy in Dubai.

Following the post-mortem, the elephant was buried near the northern boundary of the Elephant Rehabilitation Centre within the M.R. Palayam Reserve Forest, adhering to official protocols. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)