Chennai, Dec 20 (PTI) The first session of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly for 2025 will begin on January 6 with the customary address by Governor R N Ravi, Assembly Speaker M Appavu informed here on Friday.

The session's duration will be decided by the Assembly Business Advisory Committee which will meet on that day, the Speaker told reporters at the Secretariat.

Also Read | Jaipur Fire: After PM Narendra Modi's Financial Aid, Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Announces Ex-Gratia of INR 5 Lakh to Kin of Victim Killed in Blaze Triggered by LPG Tanker Blast.

The Governor would deliver his address to the Assembly House at 9.30 am. "Last time, the Governor read only the first and last pages. This time we hope that the Governor will read the speech in full," Appavu said in reply to a question.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)