Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 9 (ANI): Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran on Friday said discussions with AIADMK General Secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami were held "smoothly" and concluded "successfully," indicating growing coordination between the two parties ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed visit to the state later this month.

"The discussions were held smoothly and concluded successfully. Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Tamil Nadu later this month, we held consultations. We discussed whether the Prime Minister's event should be held in Chennai or Madurai," Nainar Nagendran told reporters after meeting Palaniswami at his residence in Chennai.

Also Read | Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty End Lower Over Global Uncertainties and Foreign Outflows.

The meeting has assumed political significance as it comes amid renewed efforts to consolidate the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Tamil Nadu ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled in the first half of the year. While Nagendran did not directly comment on alliance dynamics, his remarks underscored ongoing coordination between the BJP and the AIADMK on key political and organisational matters.

Earlier, Palaniswami had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and briefed him on the prevailing political situation in Tamil Nadu. Speaking to reporters, the AIADMK leader said discussions included the prospects of ending the DMK's rule in the state and forming a government under the NDA banner.

Also Read | RBI Cancels Registration of 35 NBFCs; 16 Others Surrender Their Licenses; Check Full List Here.

"I met Union HM Amit Shah at his residence at 9 PM yesterday. I spoke to him about the political situation in Tamil Nadu and discussed the DMK regime coming to an end. AIADMK is holding talks with many parties regarding an alliance, and we, along with the alliance, will win and form the government in Tamil Nadu," Palaniswami said.

He also alleged a sharp rise in crime since the DMK came to power, claiming there was "no security for women and children" under the current regime. Palaniswami added that Shah had assured him he would not interfere in AIADMK's internal matters, reiterating that there was "no place" for former Chief Minister O. Paneerselvam in the party. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)